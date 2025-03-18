Leamington student to trek 500km for military dogs charity

A student from Leamington will embark on an ambitious 500km hike over 20 days to raise funds for a military dogs charity.

Max Herlihy, 21, and his fellow University of Oxford student Victoria Morris, 20, from County Down, Northern Ireland, have set themselves the challenge of walking 25km per day – equivalent to nearly 12 marathons – starting on the border between Spain and Portugal on Saturday (March 21), to highlight the plight of service animals who often struggle to find homes after their working lives end.

They are raising money for Hero Paws, a charity dedicated to rehoming and rehabilitating retired military and police dogs who face uncertain futures after years of loyal service.

Max said: "I love dogs, and no dogs deserve our help more than the ones Hero Paws supports.

"They have spent their lives serving with loyalty and love for those they see as their family. They don't do it to be heroes, they don't even understand what heroism is.

" They serve in the toughest, most dangerous situations simply because they love their people who are with them.

"They deserve a retirement that reflects the selfless service they've given.

"I'm taking on this challenge to push myself, to step outside of my comfort zone, and most importantly, to do anything I can to make sure these incredible animals get the care they've earned."

The pair have already raised £1,000 for the cause and donations can be made via their Enthuse page https://heropawsuk.enthuse.com/pf/max-herlihy

To find out more about Hero Paws visit https://heropaws.org.uk/