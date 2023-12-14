The Art Room opened in August 2022 with the aim of showcasing work by artists from around the town at affordable prices.

Artists in Leamington have celebrated the first year of an award-winning pop-up gallery’s opening in the town.

The Art Room gallery, opened by the Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) in August 2022 with the aim of showcasing original art at affordable prices by artists from around the town with a different theme every month.

The celebration event included a private viewing with prizes given for a new photography category.

Top left and right: The celebration event at The Art Room Gallery. Bottom left: First Place - LSPS member Mark Godfrey. Bottom right: Highly Commended - Pam Apexander

The evening was organised by Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham, who were instrumental in bringing the Art Room to the prominence it currently holds, being voted as the Best Art Gallery in Warwickshire 2023 by Muddy Stilettos.

The new photography category included photographs from members of Leamington Spa Photography Society (LSPS) and Leamington Studio Artists.

Prizes were given to the following artists:

First place - Bill Savage LSA member including £50 voucher from London Camera Exchange (LCE)

First Place - LSPS member Mark Godfrey, including £50 voucher from LCE.

Second place - Judith Perry LSA member including £50 voucher from LCE.

Second place - Joy Herbert LSPS member including £25 voucher from LCE.

Highly commended certificate - Pam Alexander LSA member/s

Highly commended certificate - Jim Crabtree LSPS member

Highly commended certificate - Keith Roberts. LSPS member.