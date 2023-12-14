Leamington Studio Artists celebrate first year of gallery’s opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Artists in Leamington have celebrated the first year of an award-winning pop-up gallery’s opening in the town.
The Art Room gallery, opened by the Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) in August 2022 with the aim of showcasing original art at affordable prices by artists from around the town with a different theme every month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The celebration event included a private viewing with prizes given for a new photography category.
The evening was organised by Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham, who were instrumental in bringing the Art Room to the prominence it currently holds, being voted as the Best Art Gallery in Warwickshire 2023 by Muddy Stilettos.
The new photography category included photographs from members of Leamington Spa Photography Society (LSPS) and Leamington Studio Artists.
Prizes were given to the following artists:
First place - Bill Savage LSA member including £50 voucher from London Camera Exchange (LCE)
Advertisement
Advertisement
First Place - LSPS member Mark Godfrey, including £50 voucher from LCE.
Second place - Judith Perry LSA member including £50 voucher from LCE.
Second place - Joy Herbert LSPS member including £25 voucher from LCE.
Highly commended certificate - Pam Alexander LSA member/s
Highly commended certificate - Jim Crabtree LSPS member
Highly commended certificate - Keith Roberts. LSPS member.
The LSA have said: “We hope that this pop-up space will still be going strong in years to come as it has now sold over 200 artworks. It brings much needed joy, life, and creativity to Leamington and is a showcase for artistic talent in the local area.