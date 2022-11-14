Leamington summer food and music festival Pub in the Park announces Ronan Keating and Bananarama on its line-up

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Ronan Keating performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

Leamington food and music festival Pub in the Park has announced pop stars Ronan Keating and Bananarama as its headline acts for next summer.

Toploader and Soul II Soul Soundsystem will also play at the three-day event in Victoria Park from June 30 to July 2 next year.

Early bird tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday (November 18) from 10am.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s three day festival has previously taken place at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown were among those showcasing their dishes at the festival last summer.

That event featured live performances from Rock band McFly and DJ Judge Jules, cooking demonstrations, food stalls, book signings, an artisan market, a shopping village and live Q&As with TV chef and event host James Martin.