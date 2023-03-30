Register
Leamington supermarket helping to tackle period poverty with donation

The supermarket also runs its free ‘package for Sandy’ scheme to help people who might be caught short and need sanitary products.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:15 BST

A supermarket in Leamington has been helping to tackle period poverty by donating sanitary products.

Morrisons in Leamington recently donated £50 worth of sanitary products to Young Peoples First, which is a charity that provides support to vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

Alex Pearson donating £50 worth of sanitary products to Katrina from Young Peoples First. Photo supplied
This is the second year Morrisons has donated the products to community groups in and around south Warwickshire as well as schools in the area.

Alex Pearson, who is the community champion at Morrisons, said: “It’s amazing we can support with period poverty as people still struggle to purchase basic every day feminine hygiene, which is a day to day essential for every women.

"We are able to support in many ways with period poverty one is by donating tampons, towels and other items to local schools and community groups.

"We also support in store as some people can be caught short by using our ask for Sandy scheme."

The supermarket’s ‘Package for Sandy’ scheme was launched in 2020 and is a nationwide scheme across the supermarket chain, which aims to tackle period poverty and help anyone access sanitary products should they need them.

The scheme is where someone can go to the customer kiosk and say to a member of staff that they have a package for Sandy.

In turn, the person will receive a free package which contains a tampon and sanitary towel for the person use with no questions asked.

MorrisonsLeamingtonWarwickshire