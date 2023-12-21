Leamington teacher joins breast cancer treatment campaigners at Westminster

Jayne Brumpton attended a drop-in meeting hosted by Dehenna Davison MP, to educate and inform MPs about lobular breast cancer. Jayne was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in December 2021.

A Leamington teacher has joined fellow breast cancer treatment campaigners at Westminster for a meeting to inform and education MPs.

Jayne was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in December 2021.

Jayne Brumpton.

She has since become involved with the Lobular Moon Shot Project, which aims to raise funding for research into lobular at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

Mrs Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland, has taken up the cause and has raised the issue in Parliament.

Jayne said: “Lobular accounts for between ten and 15 per cent of all breast cancers.

"But, unlike the more common ‘ductal’ type, it does not form lumps, it spreads throughout the breast tissue in a linear fashion.

"As such it is hard to feel and is often missed on mammograms.

"Because of this, women are often diagnosed at a later stage – I was Stage 3 when I finally felt something ‘not right’ in my breast, and this was very frightening, as Stage 4 is incurable.

"There is no specific treatment for lobular.

"It is treated like the more common ductal BC, even though they behave very differently.

"Being Stage 3, I am at a high risk of my breast cancer returning and would love to know that there was a specific treatment that could stop recurrence and spread (metastasis) of my breast cancer.”