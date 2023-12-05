Leamington teenager launches Karate lessons for SEND children across Warwickshire

Jake Byrne is hosting twice-weekly sessions at Central Karate Academy’s new HQ at Space Business Centre Warwick in Tachbrook Park.

A Leamington teenager has marked a new era at the karate club he helped to found by launching a programme for disabled children.

Jake Byrne, 17, is aiming to get more SEND children in Warwickshire involved in martial arts by hosting twice-weekly sessions at Central Karate Academy’s new HQ at Space Business Centre Warwick in Tachbrook Park.

The club, founded by Jake, his father Neil Byrne, 51, and Jo Hogarth, 48, moved into its first permanent dojo at the £5 million site in September, and already has more than 100 members.

Jake Byrne, Neil Byrne and Jo Hogarth outside Central Karate Academy

The Tiger Stripes sessions, which take place every Thursday and Friday from 5.15pm, teach a variety of moves to youngsters aged three and over with learning and physical needs, giving them the chance to exercise and socialise while learning new skills in a relaxed

setting.

Jake, who has trained under his dad since he was three, is the academy’s secretary and helps to deliver the sessions.

He said: “It’s a really exciting time for the academy and we are really happy with the initial response we’ve had to our new SEND-friendly sessions.

Members outside Central Karate Academy.

“They are designed to give people with a range of disabilities including autism, global developmental delay and other needs the chance to come together and enjoy a group martial arts experience, exercise and make new friends.

“The goal is to create a community with karate serving as the link between people, while also helping children to learn and develop outside a traditional classroom setting.”

Central Karate Academy also runs twice-monthly sessions with Leamington-based Down syndrome charity the Ups of Downs.

The academy also offers public and private one-to-one sessions for all ages and experience levels, a Tiny Tiger programme for three to six-year-olds, Junior Tigers classes for ages seven to 11 and senior classes for teenagers and adults.

It is one of the only dedicated dojos in the Warwick area to teach Shotokan karate, which prioritises patience, humility and compassion.

Jake, Neil and Jo work with a team of ten instructors to deliver the lessons.

Neil has been teaching karate part time while working as a carpenter for past 25 years, running clubs out of school halls across Warwickshire.

He said: “Since opening in our new premises at Space Warwick, the business has really taken off and we have seen our class numbers increase massively, with both new and returning students from our network enrolling at the dojo.

“Our students have been really enthusiastic about the new HQ and having a centralised space for the business has also enabled us to invest in specialist matting and equipment that enriches our teaching.

“We are looking forward to increasing the academy’s programme of classes and have exciting plans to bring in more external trainers to get even more people in Warwickshire engaged with karate while catering to as many needs as possible.”

Katherine Skerry, site manager at Space Business Centre Warwick, said: “It is wonderful to hear how Central Karate Academy’s move to Space Warwick has helped them grow and launch this fantastic new class.