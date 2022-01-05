Leamington Tennis Court Club commemorates the 175th anniversary of the first game played there with special doubles match

Matt Fattorini, Chris Sampson, Olaf Dixon, Andy Dixon, Caroline Dixon.

Committee members at Leamington Tennis Court Club have commemorated the 175th anniversary of the first game played there by taking part in a special doubles match.

The Bedford Street club’s chairman, Andy Dixon, partnered Caroline Dixon [not related] to a resounding 8-2 victory over Matt Fattorini and Chris Sampson watched by the club’s president, Olaf Dixon, along with several of the club’s younger members assembled for the annual Under-30s tournament.

The event took place on December 29, exactly 175 years after the first match took place at the club in 1846.