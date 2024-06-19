Leamington theatre is set to stage milestone 500th production next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Loft Theatre in Leamington will stage a milestone 500th production next month – some 56 years after the company was first formed.

Lovesong is a tender and heartbreaking love story, partly inspired by TS Eliot’s The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock, and written by Abi Morgan, whose other works include the current Netflix smash hit Eric, as well as successful TV dramas The Hour and The Split.

The cast and backstage crew are currently busy rehearsing and preparing for Lovesong, which will run from Wednesday July 10 to Saturday July 20.

Sue Moore, the Loft's Artistic Director since 2017, said “I am delighted that we have reached another milestone so soon after celebrating our Centenary in 2022.

Left to right: James McCabe, David Bennett, Lorna Middleton and Sophie Jasmin Bird in LKovesong at the Loft Theatre in July. Credit: Richard Smith.

"We are fortunate that, despite the horror of losing the previous theatre building to a fire, we were able to see an architect designed purpose-built theatre rise from the ashes.

“Not many non-professional theatres have the luxury of that and we are privileged to have such wonderful facilities to stage the outstanding theatre productions for which we are so well known.”

Part of the town’s cultural landscape for more than 100 years, the Loft Theatre Company gained its name from its first permanent home - the hayloft of a rickety old barn in Bedford Street.

Following the demolition of the barn, the company moved to its current site in Victoria Colonnade in 1943.

However, disaster has struck twice, with major fires in 1958 and 1964 – the second of which was so destructive it necessitated a total rebuild.One of the most treasured items in the Loft’s extensive archive is a personal letter from the legendary playwright, composer actor, director and singer Noel Coward, congratulating the company on the reopening of the theatre in September 1968.

The very first production in the new custom-built theatre was Coward’s masterpiece Private Lives.

It takes a team of around 80 volunteers to bring each Loft production to life and staff the theatre during a run.