Leamington to host new weekly market highlighting independent traders and local produce

A new weekly market is set to take place in Leamington. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

A new weekly market highlighting independent traders and local produce is set to take place in Leamington.

The new market, which will launch on Friday August 1, has been organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire and Warwick District Council and will take place in the town’s tree-lined Holly Walk.

It will run every Friday from 10am to 4pm and it will also be on a three-month trial.

The announcement follows the success of the ‘Leamington Indie Market’, which took place in the same location on July 4.

Organisers said the weekly market will feature a mix of local produce and independent traders, offering fresh fruit and veg, artisan pies, speciality cheeses as well as general goods and hand-made items.

Jamie Probert-Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “For a number of years, we’ve received regular requests to bring a weekly market back to Leamington.

"While the town currently hosts a successful monthly market and weekly festive markets from October to December, these are primarily aimed at weekend visitors.

"We’ll be gathering feedback over the three months and review the success with the council.

“Many will remember when Leamington held a traditional weekly market, offering essentials such as fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, pies, and other local produce.

"We’re now excited to be working in partnership with the council to reintroduce this style of market – bringing back a valued part of the town’s history and supporting local traders and residents alike.’”

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy at Warwick District Council, added: “Following the success of the indie market on Friday July 4 and wonderful feedback from businesses, visitors and traders, we are delighted to work with CJ’s Events Warwickshire to extend the trial of this vibrant new market in Leamington over the coming months.

“The market utilises a beautiful and underused space in Leamington and provides a space to wander, shop and explore without the need for road closures and diversions.

“We would like to thank CJ’s Events Warwickshire for their commitment to bringing new and exciting ideas for markets and events in our community, activating different spaces and bringing more people into our towns.”