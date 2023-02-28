Leamington town centre Post Office branch is due to re-open tomorrow after long closure

The branch, based at the former Spar store in Bath Street has been closed since 2019 due to flooding at the building but will re-open at the same site tomorrow (Wednesday March 1)

The Post Office Branch in Bath Street, Leamington, will re-open tomorrow (Wednesday March 1) after a long-closure of more than two years after repairs to the building's roof have now resolved issues of flooding at the premises. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

But Warwick District Council chairwoman Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat will cut the ribbon to re-open the branch at a ceremony there at 10.30am.

The Post Office has said that repairs were needed to the roof of the building to resolve the issues.

In the meantime, a temporary Post Office branch was running at Leamington Town Hall.

