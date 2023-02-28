Leamington town centre Post Office branch is due to re-open tomorrow after long closure

The Post Office branch in Leamington town centre which closed more than two years ago will re-open at the same site tomorrow (Wednesday March 1).
The branch, at the former Spar store site in Bath Street, has been closed since 2019 due to flooding at the building.
But Warwick District Council chairwoman Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat will cut the ribbon to re-open the branch at a ceremony there at 10.30am.
The Post Office has said that repairs were needed to the roof of the building to resolve the issues.
In the meantime, a temporary Post Office branch was running at Leamington Town Hall.
The Bath Street branch’s normal opening hours will be Monday – Friday: 9am – 5.30pm and Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.