Leamington town centre Post Office branch re-opens after major repairs to premises

Leamington town centre now has a permanent Post Office branch again.

The branch at 32 Bath Place had a troubled existence due to flooding caused by a leaking roof before it closed in June 2020 and was moved temporarily to Leamington Town Hall with the help of Warwick District Council (WDC).

But major repairs have now been carried out at the premises, which had also been occupied by a Spar branch, and the Post Office branch has now been re-opened with the ribbon being cut by WDC chairwoman Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat in a ceremony to celebrate the event.

Post Office Regional Manager Paul Meads, Post Office Area Manger Alana Williams, Postmaster Ketan Pau, The Chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat and Company Officer Rushin Dattani re-open the Post Office branch at 32 Bath Street in Leamington.

Rushin Dattani, the manager of the Post Office branch and shop at the premises, said: “When it rained, we had flooding inside the shop on a few occasions, so we knew that crucial repairs were needed.

“It was, however, vital that we continued to provide essential services to the community, particularly as this happened during the pandemic when lockdown restrictions were still in place.

"We were therefore extremely grateful that WDC was able to find us a temporary home at the town hall while these complicated repairs took place. “

The Chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat at the re-opening of the Post Office branch at 32 Bath Street in Leamington.

Cllr Mangat added: “The many services that Post Offices provide are essential to our community.

"It was therefore important for us to step in quickly.

