Leamington town council granted £45,000 to charities around the town last year

Thirteen charities are to receive a boost to their funds from the final round of the 2023 Royal Leamington Spa Town Council’s community grant funding.

Each financial year, the council allocates funds for Grants of up to £2,000 to groups and organisations to assist with specific projects.

There are three rounds of grants awarded each year.

Kissing it Better CEO Jill Fraser delivers a Great Granny workshop to a primary school.

In its final round for 2023, the town council allocated £16,100 to worthy community activities which, combined with the earlier awards, brings the final funding for 2023 to £45,000.

The deadline for the first round for 2024 of the community grant funding is May 10

Details will be published at https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Community-Grants.aspx

Cllr Alan Boad, The Mayor of Leamington said: “As the Town Council for Royal Leamington Spa we are proud of the many community and voluntary groups that have worked so hard for the people in our town.

“Last year we supported many worthy organisations with the support and funds they needed to get a wide range of projects off the ground.

"In 2023 we granted £45,000 to help local people achieve their goals through the awarding of our grants.

The Town Council’s Community Grant Fund is open for community and voluntary groups delivering projects which will benefit residents of Leamington Spa.”

One of the successful bids was Kissing it Better, a not-for-profit organisation offering creative thoughtfulness in healthcare.

Jill Fraser CEO said: “Kissing it Better is delighted to receive support from Leamington Town Council.

"It will help us to reach more primary school children helping them understand older people through our workshop “when great granny came to stay”.

" Our project brings generations closer where children discover how much they can learn from the older people in their lives.”