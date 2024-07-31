Leamington town council grants more than £15k to charities and organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than £15,500 was shared between 14 charities and organisations by Leamington Town Council in its latest round of Community Grant Funding.

Each financial year, the town council allocates funds for grants of up to £2,000 to be awarded to local groups and organisations to assist with specific projects.

There are three rounds of grants awarded each year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture of Sonrisa Arts - Dance in the Dark performance

This was the first of the three rounds and the details for the second round of the community grant funding can be found at https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Community-Grants.aspx

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Judith Clarke, Leamington Mayor, said: “The town council is committed to helping worthy causes and each year does so through our community grant fund.”

The deadline for the next funding round is Friday August 9.

The grants, for this round, were given for a wide range of projects to benefit the Leamington community including:

Grant went to Sonrisa Arts CIC for their workshop