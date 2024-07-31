Leamington town council grants more than £15k to charities and organisations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each financial year, the town council allocates funds for grants of up to £2,000 to be awarded to local groups and organisations to assist with specific projects.
There are three rounds of grants awarded each year.
This was the first of the three rounds and the details for the second round of the community grant funding can be found at https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Community-Grants.aspx
Councillor Judith Clarke, Leamington Mayor, said: “The town council is committed to helping worthy causes and each year does so through our community grant fund.”
The deadline for the next funding round is Friday August 9.
The grants, for this round, were given for a wide range of projects to benefit the Leamington community including:
- Bounce Back – Breast cancer support group.
- A Band of Brothers - to support their work in the Salvation Army Hall.
- Arts Uplift – singing workshops for well-being at Brunswick Centre
- Carers Trust - Activities for young carers in Leamington Spa
- Entrust Care Partnership - Yes You Can (Creative Workshops for disabled children)
- Leamington & Warwick Sea Cadets - Equipment to support marching band
- Leamington Netball Club Safety First: Replacement defibrillator batteries/pads
- Leamington Sinfonia Leamington Young Soloists’ Competition 2025
- Lillington Olympic Festival
- New Chapters House Preparations (rehabilitation from drug & alcohol dependence)
- Sonrisa Arts CIC Dance in the Dark – performance and creative dance and music workshop for Early Years and families.
- SPLAT! A children’s arts project spearheaded by staff from 3 Leamington schools.
- The Parenting Project Parent Mentoring - support in Leamington Spa for vulnerable and disadvantaged families.