Video: police share footage of ‘not dramatic but necessary’ controlled explosion of grenade found in Leamington
Bomb disposal experts were called to the town, following the discovery of a potentially explosive device in the River Leam.
Officers closed Willes Road between Newbold Terrace and Mill Road while the team carried out the controlled explosion.
Warwickshire Police have said: “Thank you for everyone's patience as we dealt with an unexploded grenade that meant we had to close off part of Willes Road yesterday afternoon.
"Also big thanks to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for carrying out a controlled explosion for us.
“While not that dramatic, it was necessary to keep everyone safe so thanks again for your understanding and enjoy the footage.”