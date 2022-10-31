Leamington Tree of Light will be switched-on this weekend as part of Rotary club's Christmas fundraising campaign

Leamington rotarians will officially launch their annual Trees of Lights Christmas fundraising campaign for the Myton Hospices this coming weekend.

The switch-on for the giant tree will take place outside Leamington Town Hall as part of the larger Leamington Christmas and Diwali light’s switch-on event on Sunday (November 4).

The lights on giant Christmas trees outside Leamington town hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash will shine throughout the festive period and into the new year.

The Leamington Tree of Light outside the town hall in 2017.

And, again, members of The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club are appealing for residents of both towns and across Warwickshire to make donations and dedicate the lights to loved ones to raise money for The Myton Hospices.

David Leigh-Hunt, the club’s president, said: “The Rotary Trees of Light have raised £93,000 since 2001.

"Once again while remembering your lost or absent loved one you will be donating to The Myton Hospices.

"I ask you to support this project to enable their essential work to continue.”

The Myton Hospices needs to raise £9.1 million this year to continue providing vital services free of charge to people living with terminal illnesses, and their families, in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Just 20 per cent of the charity’s funding comes from the NHS, it relies on donations and support from the local community.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon (attached to the printed version of this article) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand in to the Visitor Information Centre at the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices by January 4 2023 (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops).

