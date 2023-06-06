Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth residents could be eligible for up to £10k for home improvements

The scheme also includes measures to provide heating in cold homes or to repair or renew defective boilers.

Residents living in the Warwick district could be eligible for funding of up to £10,000 to make repairs or safety improvements to their homes.

Administered by HEART (a partnership of Warwickshire Local Authorities) the Warmer and Safer Home grant scheme is available to owner occupiers, who have been living in their property for a minimum of three years and receive one or more of the following benefits:

Residents living in Warwick District could be eligible for funding of up to £10,000 to make essential repairs or safety improvements to their homes

~ Universal Credit

~ Income Support or Income Related Employment or Support Allowance

~ Pension Credit

~ Working Tax Credit

~ Job Seekers Allowance

~ Child Tax Credit

The funding could cover a range of works from addressing security issues such as broken windows or doors or lack of hygiene facilities to improving safety in the home such electrical, gas or fire hazards or prevention of trips or falls.

Councillor Paul Wightman, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We recognise the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on the most vulnerable in our community and want to heighten awareness of this funding scheme, which could throw a lifeline to people living in homes that need essential repairs or safety improvements.

"I strongly encourage those eligible to get in touch with HEART to find out more, it could make a huge difference.”