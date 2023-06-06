Plans move forward for new primary school south of Warwick and Leamington

The school would be located between Myton School and Evergreen School off Myton Road and would cater for more than 400 children with places for between eight and 14 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, plus a nursery with 34 full-time equivalent places

Plans for a new primary school to the south of Warwick and Leamington have taken a step forward after Warwickshire County Council granted outline planning permission.

The plot sits slightly to the south of the land between Myton School and Evergreen School off Myton Road, Warwick.

It is set to cater for more than 400 children with places for between eight and 14 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, plus a nursery with 34 full-time equivalent places. It is proposed as part of the need created by 4,500 new homes planned for south Warwick and Leamington.

It was a hybrid planning application with outline permission granted for the principle of developing the school and full permission for the creation of a “habitat mitigation area” to cater for the wildlife that will be displaced when hedgerows are pulled up.

While indicative plans of building locations were shown, these detailed matters will be dealt with when the rest of the full application is decided.

There were nine objections from nearby residents raising a number of concerns including access points for construction traffic, road safety and parking issues when the school opens, flooding and drainage and the impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

Tony Robinson, a resident of The Malins which backs directly onto the site, addressed the county's regulatory committee to call for proper mitigation of potential flood risk.

“Over a number of years, the gardens of these properties have been flooded by run-off. Fortunately, the homes have remained dry,” he said.

“There is a track record of homes in the area being flooded when the adjacent development work has been carried out at the technology park and the Evergreen School.

“Our particular concern is during the landscaping and drainage phase. When the vegetation is stripped off, the run-off will increase massively during heavy rain.

“There is no clear information on how (the addresses) will be protected during the construction phase. I feel continued dialogue is needed to resolve this issue with clarity.

“There is no objection to the drainage plan, it is the implementation phase that has always caught us out in Warwick in the past.”

Planning officer Sally Panayi replied: “That is the benefit of the full application (for the habitat mitigation), those works will be undertaken and established to provide that bund and mitigation for the creation of the playing fields in the future.

“That is not all going to be undertaken in one strip of land, it will be implemented progressively. It is not the scenario of the whole area being stripped in one go.”

The committee unanimously supported the plans but chair Councillor Jill Simpson-Vince (Con, Brownsover & Coton Park) asked the agent: “Can we make sure we keep open the channels of communication with the concerns the residents have, making sure they are kept in the loop?”

The agent replied: “That came through loud and clear through Sally. That is part of the reason why, to establish a habitat area in advance, it changed to a full application.

“Vegetation plays quite a role in a site that isn’t renowned for its infiltration and we understand that.