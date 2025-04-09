Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to hold 80th anniversary of VE Day commemoration events

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Warwick district will be joining towns and cities across the country on Thursday May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

At 8am, Warwick’s Town Crier, Michael Reddy, will read ‘The VE Day 80 Proclamation’ on the steps of Shire Hall.

A commemorative VE Day 80 flag will be raised at the Town Hall in Leamington at 9am by the Chairman of Warwick District Council Councillor Rob Margrave, and representatives from the towns and Royal British Legion.

The Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a short service at the War Memorial in Euston Place at 6.30pm, with a reading by Father Christopher Wilson of All Saints’ Church.

The beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington will be lit as part of the VE Day 80th Anniversary commemoration events across Warwick district. Picture supplied.The beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington will be lit as part of the VE Day 80th Anniversary commemoration events across Warwick district. Picture supplied.
The beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington will be lit as part of the VE Day 80th Anniversary commemoration events across Warwick district. Picture supplied.

From 7.30pm, the beacon at Newbold Comyn will be lit.

Refreshments including pizza, coffee and cake will be available to purchase, with music by Royal Spa Brass starting at 8.30pm.

The ‘VE Day 80 Tribute’ will be read by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Judith Clarke, followed by a short speech Cllr Margrave when the beacon is lit at 9.30pm.

The reading of the Proclamationand the lighting of the beacon at Newbold Comyn will both be live streamed on Warwick District Council’s Facebook page.

From 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Kenilworth Town Council will be hosting a commemorative event at Kenilworth Castle featuring a service by the Royal

British Legion, a performance by school choirs, a piper and the lighting of a beacon.

Cllr Margrave said: “It is a privilege to be part of Warwick district’s VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations, commemorating the end of the conflict in Europe and acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of those that fought so hard for our freedoms.

“I’d be delighted to see residents join us at Newbold Comyn to light the beacon and to use it as an opportunity to pause and reflect.”

Warwick’s military museums and Visitor Information Centre will also be celebrating the anniversary with special exhibitions and talks.

Temporary exhibitions at The Fusilier Museum Warwick and Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum will tell the stories of the regiments during the final days of war.

The Lord Leycester will be holding an event from 11am to 3pm on Thursday May 8, where visitors can hear the fascinating stories of Masters & Brethren involved with World War II, as they delve into their archives to rediscover the tales of men and women who helped shape our history. Other venues that are part of the Warwick Military Heritage Trail will also be exhibiting at the event.

The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum will be hosting its monthly talk on the day from 6.30pm - following the 8th Hussars journey through pivotal World War II battles from the breakout at Caen to VE Day.

Tickets are £15 including museum entry, wine and nibbles, and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dwexks7v

Warwick Town Council will be holding a 1940s fish & chip supper in the Court House ballroom on Friday May 9, with music from period singer Ruby Rouge and dressing-up encouraged.

Tickets are £25 and are available to buy from the Visitor Information Centre.

A day of talks on Saturday May 10 by The Fusilier Museum Warwick in the Court House, including a buffet lunch, will be led by Henry Montgomery, the grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery.

Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4d5ask5x

