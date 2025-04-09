Salvation Army to open donation centre in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army is set to open a donation centre in Warwick this year.

Donation centres have proved popular in towns and cities across the UK and the charity has opened 14 in the past year alone – with the Warwick site set to be one of many planned to open over the coming months.

Although the charity have confirmed it will be opening a centre in Warwick is had not named where in the town it will be but have said it is anticipating the new site to open during summer.

The former Wickes site in Coten End in Warwick, of which there is a planning application for Salvation Army Donation Centre signage. Photo by Google Streetview

However, a planning application has been submitted to Warwick District Council for Salvation Army signage for 22A to 22C in Coten End, which was the former Wickes site.

The donation centre stores are operated by the trading arm of the charity and are designed as an open-format donation drop-off point, with the aim of showing donors and shoppers ‘behind the scenes’.

The large stores also have parking.

Kelly Castelete, head of communications at SATCoL, said: “We are delighted to be opening a donation centre in Warwick.

Inside one of the charity's Donation Centres. Photo supplied by Salvation Army.

"These stores are a great place to shop and inspire creativity.

"Our donation centres are all about community and affordability, and there will be plenty of opportunities to volunteer and be part of a team that are helping people in the community.”

Each donation centre has a similar look and feel, all offer a large shopping area with furniture, homeware, toys, fashion and electricals.

For more information about Salvation Army go to: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/

To view the signage plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0449