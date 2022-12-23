Leamington woman completes 'mammoth' 2022 charity walking challenge with weeks to spare

Diana Hancox reached her target of walking 2022 miles in 2022 in support of Alzheimer's Research UK

Diana Hancox (centre) with her supporters of her 2022 walking challenge. She is wearing the orange Alzheimer's Research UK top over her coat.

A Leamington woman has completed her ‘mamouth’ year-long charity walking challenge with weeks to spare.

Diana Hancox reached her target of walking 2022 miles in 2022 in support of Alzheimer's Research UK at the Leamington Park Run on Saturday December 10.

Advertisement

From January 1 she walked on average about 40 miles a week and kept supporters updated via Facebook with the aim of raising £1,000 for the charity.

Diana Hancox celebrates completing her 2022 walking challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Diana said: “My mother has Alzheimers and it is a painful deterioration of the memory and mind.

Advertisement

"To witness someone you love disappearing into this disease, struggling every moment to work out where she is, where she should be and how to cope, is painful.

"Added to this is changing personality, mood changes and depression.

Advertisement