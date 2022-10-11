Leamington woman is shortlisted for young engineer award

Constance Redman has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Awards 2022. Picture supplied.

A Leamington woman is up for a national engineering award.

Constance Rudman, 22, is a body engineering degree apprentice at Jaguar Land Rover.

She has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Awards 2022.

Working in the interior lighting team, Constance creates innovative lighting solutions while studying for an applied engineering degree part-time at The University of Warwick.

She said: “I’m so proud to be a young woman engineer and am extremely honoured to be a YWE finalist this year.

"As an apprentice, I feel very strongly about the alternatives to university and want to help change the narrative about women in engineering and apprenticeships.”

As well as highlighting engineering talent, the awards seek to find role models who can help address the UK science and engineering skills crisis by promoting engineering careers to more girls and women.

Ciara McGrath, The Young Woman Engineer of the Year for 2021, said: “Being the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year has been an immense privilege.

"I have had the opportunity to inspire and excite potential future engineers – children who could someday be designing and building life changing technologies.