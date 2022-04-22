Leamington woman organises fundraising evening of mediumship to help her friend who has life-threatening condition

A Leamington woman has organised a fundraising evening of mediumship to help her friend who has life-threatening condition.

Claire Bicknell’s friend Rachel Pighills was struck by a ceiling fan in 2018, damaging her neck and back – the money will go towards paying for the £215,000 surgery she urgently needs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinal fusion surgery in 2020 failed for Rachel, a 35-year-old mother-of-one from Pershore and doctors have told her her skull is now sinking into her spine.

Her loved ones have set up an online fundraising campaign https://www.rachelsfightforlife.com/ to raise enough money for her to undergo a potentially life-saving operation with a neurosurgeon in Barcelona next month.

But more money is needed for them to reach their target.

Claire said: “I met Rachel through a friend during the pandemic and we quickly became friends.

"To be quite honest, it is easy for anyone fall in love with Rachel as she has a heart of gold and still puts everyone else first, despite her desperate situation.

"Rachel is good friends with a number of us in Leamington and we have been very sad to see her health deteriorate significantly over the past two years.

"She has been a rock to our support network as we have navigated the pandemic together.

“Rachel's condition is now very unstable - with her skull increasingly compressing on her brain stem, her organs are starting to fail and Rachel is in tremendous pain 24/7.

"Without the corrective surgery she needs, she will not survive.

"It is a heartbreaking situation - each morning is a blessing that Rachel has made it through the night.

"Rachel has to raise £215,000 for her corrective surgery with a specialist surgeon in Barcelona at the end of May; sadly the NHS is not able to offer this to her.

"The surgery is complex and has its risks, but it is Rachel's only chance at life - to be a wife and a mother to her beautiful girl.

"Time is against us and we are doing everything we can to get Rachel the funds she so desperately needs.”

The event will take place at the Cubbington Sports and Social Club in Windmill Hill on Saturday May 7 from 7.30pm.

It will include entertainment and messages from spirits with two mediums, Babs and Steve.

Tickets cost £18 each.

There is plenty of car parking available at the club

There will be a raffle on the night with prizes having been donated by businesses in and around Leamington.

To buy tickets contact Claire by calling 07850 072787 or by on email [email protected]

A Gofundme page has also been set up for Rachel.

Her husband Guy has said: “Rachel has always been the strongest, bravest and most selfless person I know.

"I desperately need my wife and our daughter needs her Mum.

"The thought of our life without her is unbearable.