Leamington woman thought she had Long Covid but it was actually a brain tumour

A Leamington woman who thought she had long COVID was shocked to discover she was living with a brain tumour.

Norma Byrne was diagnosed with a meningioma in January 2022, just weeks after contracting Covid for the second time and experiencing spells of confusion.

The 54-year-old, who was told she could have had her brain tumour from birth, said: “I felt much worse after getting Covid the second time around. I decided to get checked out after my son asked for a lift to the barbers and I forgot where it was. He responded: ‘Mum, it’s on the same road you used to live on for years.’ My mind had gone completely blank and it took a long while to return.”

Norma Byrne experienced extreme weight gain and puffiness due to the steroids she was given during her treatment.Picture supplied.

Prompted to go to her GP by her concerned son, Norma was referred for a CT scan which revealed the devastating news of a mass on her brain.

The nan-of-one said: “I couldn’t believe what I had been told. All I could think about was telling my three children, my husband and my family. I knew nothing about what having a brain tumour meant and had no idea if it was cancerous.

“My tumour was 5cm by 6cm and something that had likely been growing for years, possibly since birth.

Norma before her treatment pictured with her daughter Erin.

"Although I was told it was low-grade, the relief was short-lived and I was warned that removing all of the tumour could leave me unable to walk and talk.”

Despite concerns, after a ten-hour operation in June 2022, Norma has been left with minimal side effects. She has regular scans to monitor for re-growth of the remainder of the tumour.

Almost a year after surgery, Norma is now campaigning alongside the charity Brain Tumour Research to help reach 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.

Speaking of the lack of warning signs, she said: “There were no headaches, and even today, almost a year since my surgery, I still haven’t experienced excruciating pain which you might expect when you’re told you have something growing on your brain.”