Leamington woman who quit airport desk job to set up sports therapy clinic is up for two awards

Lisa Moore, founder of the Therapy and Fitness Centre in Warwick Street has been nominated for both the Woman of Achievement and Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Awards run by Ladies First Professional Development and Networking.

A Leamington woman who left her desk job to open her sports therapy clinic in the town has been put forward for two awards which recognise the achievements of women in business.

In 2001, Lisa left her job as an airline ticket agent at Birmingham Airport to train in holistic therapies such as aromatherapy and reflexology, moving to sports therapy in 2004 before opening the clinic in Clarendon Place on March 1st, 2011 and then moving to the larger current premises last year.

Lisa Moore outside her Fitness and Therapy Centre in Leamington with loyal client Joan Foweather who has been coming to see her for massages for nearly 20 years. Joan celebrated her 90th birthday in March.

The Therapy and Fitness Centre now offers five treatment rooms, a rehabilitation gym and a studio offering a huge range of classes including yoga and cardio exercise for people needing support with physical and mental health.

In addition to a steady stream of local clients, Lisa has worked with larger organisations including wrestlers from the WWE.

Lisa said: “When I first started out all those years ago, I felt so nervous but so empowered.

"I’ve always had a passion for health and wellness and my aim is to make everyone pain free and mobile.