Leamington woman will mark 20th year of business being open with fundraising raffle

Audrey's Essence of Beauty is celebrating its 20th anniversary of opening in Leamington on Saturday (September 23). Picture supplied.

A Leamington woman will mark the 20th anniversary of her business opening by holding a fundraising raffle on Saturday (September 23).

The raffle, being held by Maddy Wolton at Audrey’s Essence of Beauty in Warwick Place during a celebration event from 2pm to 4pm, will raise funds for The Myton Hospices and Cancer Research UK. Maddy’s close friend Sophie Williams, a Kenilworth mum-to-be, faces losing her home and business after her partner Calan died so both charities are close to their hearts.

Prizes for the raffle include photography packages, afternoon tea for two, gym passes and tickets to Warwick Castle.