Register
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Leamington woman will mark 20th year of business being open with fundraising raffle

The raffle, being held by Maddy Wolton at Audrey’s Essence of Beauty on Saturday (September 23), will raise funds for The Myton Hospices and Cancer Research UK. Maddy’s close friend Sophie Williams, a Kenilworth mum-to-be, faces losing her home and business after her partner Calan died so both charities are close to their hearts.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:41 BST
Audrey's Essence of Beauty is celebrating its 20th anniversary of opening in Leamington on Saturday (September 23). Picture supplied.Audrey's Essence of Beauty is celebrating its 20th anniversary of opening in Leamington on Saturday (September 23). Picture supplied.
Audrey's Essence of Beauty is celebrating its 20th anniversary of opening in Leamington on Saturday (September 23). Picture supplied.

A Leamington woman will mark the 20th anniversary of her business opening by holding a fundraising raffle on Saturday (September 23).

The raffle, being held by Maddy Wolton at Audrey’s Essence of Beauty in Warwick Place during a celebration event from 2pm to 4pm, will raise funds for The Myton Hospices and Cancer Research UK. Maddy’s close friend Sophie Williams, a Kenilworth mum-to-be, faces losing her home and business after her partner Calan died so both charities are close to their hearts.

Read more: Leamington charity that helps former workers from Automotive Products (AP) and Lockheed is looking for trustees

Prizes for the raffle include photography packages, afternoon tea for two, gym passes and tickets to Warwick Castle.

Tickets will cost £1.

Related topics:LeamingtonCancer Research UKKenilworthTickets