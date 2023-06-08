Leamington woman's anger at Severn Trent as sewage problem isn't fixed for weeks

Human waste flooded into the garden and came up through the kitchen sink and the washing machine at Charlotte Considine’s house in Valley Road and the water company took almost four weeks to resolve the issue.

A Leamington woman has expressed her anger at water company Severn Trent after it took weeks to fix a revolting sewage problem at her house.

Human waste flooded into the garden and came up through the kitchen sink and the washing machine at Charlotte Considine’s house in Valley Road and the water company took almost four weeks to resolve the issue.

Charlotte, a mother of one, called Severn Trent as soon as the problem started more than three weeks ago and although engineers visited her house soon after the issues continued for weeks until they came back out and put a stop to the problem this week.

Charlotte, who lived in fear for the health of her family and her pet dog, said: “I have made a complaint [to Severn Trent] regarding the lack of empathy, poor service and state my home has been in for almost four weeks.

“My garden and home was flooded with human waste and Seven trent have lied about attending

"I was passed from pillar and post and it seems that having my neighbours toilet waste come up through my washing machine and kitchen sink isn’t an environmental health issue.”

Human waste came up the outdoor drain and flooded into the garden of Charlotte Conside's house. Picture supplied.

Severn Trent has apologised to Charlotte for the issue and any distress it caused her.

A spokesman for the company said: “Our teams attended right away [May 15] to investigate and found a blockage on a nearby neighbour’s property that was causing the issue.

"So we could clear it, we had to return to the neighbours property when they were at home - the blockage has since been cleared.

“Following another report of a similar issue, our teams have been back out and put CCTV down the pipe and found a defect on the pipe.

“We have carried out repairs, which will prevent any further issues and ensure the network is operating as it should.

"Again, we’re really sorry for the distress that’s been caused.

"We want to reassure the customer that it’s our absolute priority to make the repairs to the pipe and have everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”