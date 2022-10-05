Register
Leamington worker completes London Marathon for children's charity

She completed the race in five hours and 45 minutes

By Kirstie Smith
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:37 am

A Leamington worker has completed the London Marathon and managed to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

Stacy Ullah, who works at Libertine Burger in Leamington, joined thousands of people to take part in the event last Sunday (October 2) and finished the race in five hours and 45 minutes.

Stacy Ullah, who works at Libertine Burger in Leamington, joined thousands of people to take part in the event last Sunday (October 2) and finished the race in five hours and 45 minutes. Photo supplied

She took on the marathon to raise money for national charity Children with Cancer UK, and has raised £1,225, smashing her initial target of £250.

She said: “It really was an amazing experience.

"Running a marathon had been on my bucket list for 20 years so to finally complete the London Marathon was a brilliant feeling.

"The atmosphere all around the route was fantastic and to know I was raising money for a cause so close to my heart kept me going even during the really tough parts.”

Stacy admitted she cried as she crossed the finishing line, before meeting her family and friends and heading home to tuck into a homemade burger from Leamington-based Libertine Burger’s DIY kit that she had ordered specially for the occasion.

She added: "I’m so grateful to everyone who has sponsored me, I can’t believe we’ve raised over £1,000 – hopefully it will help make a difference.”

The charity is also a cause close to Stacy’s heart as her after her own nephew was diagnosed with brain tumours at the age of 10. Now 24, he has beaten the disease but has been left with life-long health conditions.

To donate to Stacy’s fundraising page go to: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/stacy-ullah1

