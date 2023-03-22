Register
Leamington worker’s idea prompts new signage in M&S changing rooms across the country

The signs will include the charity’s logo and QR code for customers to scan.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT

An idea from a member of staff at Leamington’s Marks and Spencer store has prompted a national team up with a breast cancer charity to help raise awareness.

This month, M&S has been rolling out signage to more than 1,500 fitting rooms across the country with guidance on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Julie Reason, who has worked for M&S for 35 years and overseen many BraFits, suggested the idea after seeing five of her colleagues affected by breast cancer. Photo supplied
Julie Reason, a sales advisor at Leamington’s store, was one of 15 colleagues who submitted the idea for the signage as part of the retailer’s CEO suggestion scheme.

Julie, who has worked for M&S for 35 years and overseen many BraFits, suggested the idea after seeing five of her colleagues affected by breast cancer.

She was inspired by the success of the bowel cancer signage in M&S customer toilets.

Julie said: “When I suggested the idea, it was a no brainer.

Julie Reason, who works at the Leamington M&S store. Photo supplied
"Checking your breasts is something that you do not need a medical degree for and doesn’t take a long time to do.

"I’ve worked for M&S for 35 years and that means you get to know customers on a personal basis, some even will ask for you when they book to get fitted.

"M&S is such a trusted brand, it seems only right that we make customers aware of small things they can do that can save lives.

"I was delighted when I found out the scheme was going to be rolled out nationwide. It’s great to know that this initiative could plant a seed in one person’s head and potentially save lives.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re delighted to be building on our partnership with M&S by raising vital awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms with people in M&S changing rooms across the country.

"By arming millions of people across the UK with this health information, we’ll help ensure more people who have breast cancer get diagnosed sooner, so they have a better chance of successful treatment.

"A huge thank you to the M&S colleagues who submitted this idea to Stuart and to M&S for launching this vital campaign.”

