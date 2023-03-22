Parents' association supports Warwick charity to help it continue its ‘acts of kindness’ and life-saving skills

The charity helps many people across the county.

A parents’ association in Warwick has donated to a charity to help it continue to do ‘little acts of kindness’ for people in need and life-saving skills.

WPSA, the Parents’ Association for Warwick Preparatory School, recently presented a cheque for £2,000 to Evelyn’s Gift, which was established in 2014 in memory of Evelyn Mary Smith, who died suddenly in September 2013, aged seven.

Left to right: Ruth Harrison and Naomi Courtenay (WPSA committee members), Hellen Dodsworth (Headmistress Warwick Preparatory School), Helen Smith (founder Evelyn's Gift), Amita Lovatt (Evelyn's Gift), Julie Moon (WPSA Chair). Photo supplied

The non-profit association is run by volunteers including teachers, parents and children, who raise funds for charities with events.

Evelyn’s Gift has two objectives; to provide ‘little acts of kindness’ to people in need, and train as many people as possible in life-saving skills.

The charity’s ‘little acts of kindness’ include work with Myton Hospice, Children’s Community Nursing, local schools, youth groups, social services and night shelters.

Evelyn’s Gift also supports families in need with essential items such as school shoes and uniform, as well as toiletries and underwear for rough sleepers and vulnerably housed people.

The charity also creates resources to support bereaved children and their families.

Helen Smith, mother of Evelyn and founder of Evelyn’s Gift, said: “The range of ‘little acts of kindness’ that we carry out continues to grow and we try to respond to any crisis situation caused by poverty, homelessness, illness or bereavement.

"The funds from WPSA will make a massive difference to our small charity and will touch many lives”.

Hellen Dodsworth, headmistress for Warwick Preparatory School, said: “Evelyn’s Gift is such an important charity for our local community, as well as across the schools within the Warwick Foundation.

"Evelyn’s Gift allows us to engrain the values of kindness, caring and compassion into our curriculum, and we very much look forward to continuing our support in the years to come”.

Julie Moon, chair for WPSA, added: “On a personal level, Evelyn’s Gift is very close to my heart.

"Having lost my partner Paul to cancer last year, the charity has supported my family with packs of resources and funded silver jewellery featuring Paul’s fingerprints for our three children.

