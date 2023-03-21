More than half of places for run between Warwick and Kenilworth have now been taken

The organisers of the the Two Castles 10k Run are urging people to register as soon as possible so they don’t miss out

The organisers of the popular Two Castles Run are encouraging participants to register straight away so they don’t miss out, as more than half of the places available have already been taken.

With 4,000 places up for grabs, over 2,000 runners have already signed up since registration opened on March 1.

The 10km race between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle takes place on Sunday, June 11, and is again being sponsored by long-time supporters Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa.

Organisers of the popular Two Castles Run, sponsored by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins, have seen a sprint for registrations. Pictured at last year's event are the team of runners from title sponsor Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

The fee for this year’s event is £29, and £27 for English Athletics registered runners, rising to £31 and £29 respectively for those registering in April.

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “The Two Castles Run is always an eagerly-anticipated event and, judging by the level of registrations so far, it has as huge an appeal as ever.

“It would be a shame for anyone to miss out, so I would encourage anyone interested in taking part to register as soon as possible, ideally before the end of March to secure the discounted entry cost.”

The Two Castles Run is now in its 39th year and is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club, assisted this year by Kenilworth Runners.

Race organiser and Rotarian Philip Southwell said: “The Two Castles Run is a flagship fundraising event and it’s great to see that more than half of the places available have already been taken. With a limited number of places still available, it would be a good idea for would-be participants to register sooner rather than later.

“As last year, to enhance the safety of the runners, the entire route will be closed to traffic.

“It is a fantastic spectacle and we’re really looking forward to welcoming participants, whether it’s their first time or if they’ve taken part before, to this year’s event.”

To register for the race, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk or go to the Facebook page - www.facebook.com/twocastlesrun