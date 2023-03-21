An online petition launched to try and save the pub now has more than 800 signatures.

Residents in Preston Bagot have banded together to create a community action group to try to help save their beloved village pub.

In February 2022, the Crabmill pub, which dates back to the 17th century, was badly damaged by a fire.

The boarded up Crabmill pub in Preston Bagot. Photo by Adrian Griffiths

Following the fire the sites was boarded up – and has remained this was ever since.

Then, a year after the devastating fire, the owners Brunning and Price announced it would not be rebuilding the pub.

In their statement Brunning and Price said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that we will not be rebuilding the Crabmill at Preston Bagot.

“In February of last year an accidental fire occurred in the pub. Thankfully no one was injured but much of the building was destroyed.

"We had hoped we could save sections of the pub but professional advice led to the remainder of the building being deemed so badly damaged that it too cannot be saved.

“Since then, working with the insurers, planning consultants and designers we have attempted to pull together suitable plans to reinstate the pub.

"Due to current economic pressures the cost of rebuilding has inflated significantly over recent months, and we feel that we could not now successfully replace what we had lost.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Preston Bagot and the surrounding villages for their custom over the years.”

Following the announcement, Preston Bagot resident Katie Davey set up a petition to try and save the pub.

Now more than two weeks since its launch, the petition now has more than 800 signatures – with 500 of the signatures being accumulated within the first three days of the petition going live.

The success the online petition has resulted in the setting up of a Community Action Group.

The Community Action Group aims to register the Crabmill, one of the oldest and best known pubs in the Warwickshire area, as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

At the same time, the group aims to seek out future investors who would be interested in bringing the historical building back to life as a pub.

Speaking on behalf of the Community Action Group, Adrian Griffiths said: “There was a feeling of huge disappointment in the village when Brunning and Price decided not to rebuild the pub after the catastrophic fire last year.

"It was a treasured meeting place where locals could socialise and, in addition, a very popular destination for visitors from neighbouring counties and weekenders.”

Katie Davey, Preston Bagot resident, who started the online petition, added: “A significant part of the village’s identity is now at risk.

"I knew locals were concerned when Brunning and Price decided not to redevelop the pub but I had no idea of the extent of the reach of our campaign supporters.”

When The Courier asked Brunning and Price if they would be looking to sell the site, the spokesperson said the company has not decided its next move.

To view or sign the online petition go to: https://chng.it/W82cSJDxGg