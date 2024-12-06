Leamington’s 'best-kept secret' is out as new speakeasy bar opens its doors

The secret’s out as the doors open to give a sneak peek into a new speakeasy bar opening in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hush is a speakeasy-inspired underground bar which takes guests back in time to the Prohibition era of 1920/30s America.

Offering a cocktail menu and live music experiences from the period, it’s due to officially launch as a private members’ bar in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new speakeasy is set to open in Leamington. Top left shows general manager Matthew Nisbets and bar manager Bethany Gaunt, bottom left Leamington artist Gemma Grao with her artwork and bottom right shows a member of staff inside the new venue. Photos by Warwick Photography Studio

The disused 40-metre space under The Terrace, has undergone a makeover to become the new speakeasy bar, some 10 years after The Robbins Well cellar bar closed its doors.

The extensive drinks menu has been created by Hush general manager Matthew Nisbets and bar manager Bethany Gaunt.

Highlights of the 25 the cocktails include many inspired by the prohibition theme.

This includes: Flapper In The Frolic Pad; Old-Fashioned Mrs Grundy; Bootlegger’s Blush; Peaching The Bulls – a term used for calling the police in covert language - Bearcat’s Margarita - a slang term for feisty and fiery women and Dewdropper’s Java - a cup of coffee that would entice them from their slumber the night after a speakeasy.

A member of staff inside the new venue. Photo by Warwick Photography Studio

Bethany said: "If somebody wants a drink with a certain kind of notes, every member of our team will have the knowledge to be able to suggest something, they won’t have to run back to the bar because that just detracts from the experience.

“But we want it to be a place where, as well as what’s on the menu, you can come and say, I really like this cocktail, but I’m not drinking at the moment so can you put a spin on a certain mocktail, both our bar staff and floor staff will do that for you.

"We want to be able to provide for the customer and not every bar has the freedom to be able to do that.”

The wider drinks menu includes a range of gins, rums and whiskeys from Scotland, Ireland and England through to Japan.

General manager Matthew Nisbets and bar manager Bethany Gaunt. Photo by Warwick Photography Studio

There are also wines, sparkling wines and champagnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to private members from 5pm to 2.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from the New Year, in the run up to Christmas, the venue is inviting everyone to get a glimpse behind the unmarked black door, in Victoria Terrace.

Once inside, people will be greeted by a 1920/30s vibe, with mood lighting, staff in period dress, live jazz and Art Deco design throughout with murals and artworks recreated by Leamington artist Gemma Grao.

Gemma said: “I have absolutely loved creating the artwork at this incredible new bar.”

Leamington artist Gemma Grao with her artwork. Photo by Warwick Photography Studio

"The brief was to make people feel like they are stepping back in time to the twenties era, with flapper girls and jazz vibes.

“You will be taken on a journey as you enter the venue from the hand-painted mural in the ladies room, the original art canvases spread around, and through to the black and gold textured wall in the VIP room, all giving the venue a real twenties prohibition theme.”

Private spaces are also available for hire outside of core hours, including the Blind Tiger Room (another name for speakeasy) and an area equipped for event or corporate use.

Matthew Nisbet, from Leamington, previously held a variety of hospitality roles at venues in Stratford, including The Woodsman and The Officer’s Mess, before heading up the team at Hush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The amount of money that you’re going to be spending on a cocktail here versus the quality of the ingredients, the care and time that goes into how they’re prepared, constitutes brilliant value.

"But it’s not just about the drinks themselves, but the entire experience, from the moment you find the unmarked door and order your first drink to the minute that you leave.

"What we have here has the wow factor as well, it is visually spectacular.

“Our USP is recreating the kind of nostalgic quality of the 1920s Speakeasy Gatsby-esque style. Opulent and a little bit provocative, in a fun way.

"We are looking to be playful and light-hearted but also quite secretive as well.

Matthew said: "You could find this sort of thing in London and the bigger cities easily but I think there’s a gap that exists in Leamington and wider area, so it’s about trying to target that niche.

“But we’re delighted Leamington’s best kept secret is now out.

"Hush has been kept under wraps for a long time but it’s exciting to now finally unveil it and allow people inside.”

"There has been a lot of planning and hard work that’s gone into it and we’re raring to get this party started.”

Enquiries about private room hire can be sent to: [email protected] or on: 07958 739557.