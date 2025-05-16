Leamington's Eurovision festival returns this weekend - with a big screen to watch the final

Leamington’s Eurovision festival will be returning to the town centre this weekend.

Market provider CJ’s Events Warwickshire is once again hosting the all-day community event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Saturday May 17.

This year’s Eurovision Market will feature a range of stalls, including pet treats, street food stalls, handmade gifts and art.

The Eurovision festival and market will be returning to Leamington for a second year. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events said: “Using markets to bring together our community sits at the heart of what we do, and this event gives us a special opportunity to showcase our brilliant local traders.

"It’s always an amazing day – and adding Eurovision to the mix just makes it even more fun.”

The day market will be running from 11am to 6pm, and there will also be kids’ rides and live performances.

As the sun sets, Eurovision takes centre stage with a 46sqm screen showing the live final at 8pm, with food and drink vendors keeping the crowd fuelled until midnight.

PO’Sh Creative have designed an online scorecard, so that people can score each performance throughout the show.

People will also be able to compare their scores with others and at the end, everyone’s scores will be added together to see who gets Leamington’s twelve points.

People watching at home can also get involved and vote from home by going to the event website.

For more information about the event go to: http://www.eurovision-leam.co.uk