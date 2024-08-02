Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington’s popular EcoFest event is set to return to the town later this month.

The event will return for its fifth year on August 31 at Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens.

EcoFest, which attracts thousands each year, takes place from 10am to 5pm and will feature have-a-go sessions and activities covering everything from wellbeing, fitness and sustainability, local and sustainable food and music from local artists on the bandstand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EcoFest will be returning to the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington at the end of August. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

There will also be stalls from local businesses, charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs).

The council says the event has attracted more than 6,000 visitors since it first began in 2019 and has now become a staple part of the town’s events calendar.

This year, there will be two performances and workshops from RoguePlay, a Midlands based theatre group, who will be performing ‘Forests’, an acrobatics and dance feature.

Councillor Lowell Williams, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “There has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EcoFest will be returning to the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington at the end of August. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

"Since it first began, EcoFest has proven to be a great success, demonstrating that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

“It’s an event designed for everyone, so I encourage as many as possible to attend and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy, added: "EcoFest has become a key event in the calendar, bringing friends and families together to learn a bit more about looking after our planet and take the first steps towards an eco-friendly way of living.

"There will be opportunities to take part in a range of activities, enjoy locally sourced food including vegan and vegetarian options and explore ways to become more active in our district's wonderful parks... and of course, an event wouldn't be complete without music."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EcoFest will be returning to the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington at the end of August. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

The council said part of the ethos of the event is to show “how easy it is to live a healthy, sustainable, plastic-free life”.

If individuals or companies offer sustainable, eco- friendly products or services, make vegan and vegetarian food, have a particular focus on plastic-free produce, or can offer 'have-a-go' sessions with a focus on well-being, they can contact Kate Livingston, EcoFest event co-ordinator at: [email protected]