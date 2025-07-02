Leamington's 'Safe Space' for people needing help on a night out extends its opening hours

A designated ‘Safe Space’ in Leamington that provides help for people on a night out has extended its opening hours.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safe Space offers those who feel vulnerable or in need of support a place to go for advice and assistance.

The site, which is located at South Lodge at Jephson Gardens opposite the Royal Pump Rooms, was previously only open on Saturday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safe Space is located at South Lodge at Jephson Gardens, opposite the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.

After support and funding from Leamington Town Council, the Safe Space is now open on both Friday and Saturday evenings from 10pm to 4am and is operated by Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team.

The council said since it opened in November 2023, the initiative has helped more than 550 people with matters such as mental health, intoxication, medical assistance and supplying anti-spiking test strips.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “Everyone in our community should be able to enjoy a safe night out, free from harm.

"However, we know that there are circumstances when someone can find themselves in a vulnerable situation, often through no fault of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Safe Space is not only somewhere to seek help if you find yourself in need, but also a place to gain advice on prevention of drink spiking and other potential dangers.”

Councillor Ruggy Singh, Mayor of Leamington, added: “The town council is delighted to support the continued operation of the Safe Space in the town on Friday and Saturday nights.

"We want the town centre to be a welcoming and safe place for residents and visitors, and feel that the Safe Space is an important contribution to achieving this.”