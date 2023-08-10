Register
Leamington's Shoezone store set to reopen after a refurbishment

The retailer says it is also holding ‘special offers’ on the reopening day.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

Footwear retailer Shoezone, is set to reopen its store in Leamington this weekend after it had a refurbishment.

The store in Warwick Street will reopen on Saturday (August 12), with special offers on the day.

The Shoezone store in Leamington will be reopening after having a refurb. Photo by Google StreetviewThe Shoezone store in Leamington will be reopening after having a refurb. Photo by Google Streetview
Now with a refitted space and new products, Shoezone will stock its own brands and some name-brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

The manager of the refitted store, Ian Jolly, announced a new temporary position has also been created.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoezone, said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leamington, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

