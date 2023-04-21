Register
Learn more about history of Leamington on free guided walks around the town

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

Visitors and residents can learn more about the history of Leamington on new free guided walks around the town.

Leamington History Group launched the walks this week and they are aimed at both residents and visitors who want to find out more about Leamington’s fascinating history during a leisurely, social, stroll.

The new walks have themes and are focused on different elements of the town including its imperial history and Jephson Gardens among others.

Leamington Town Hall. Photo courtesy of The Leamington History Group.Leamington Town Hall. Photo courtesy of The Leamington History Group.
Leamington Town Hall. Photo courtesy of The Leamington History Group.

More walks will be added to the list throughout the summer.

Stella Bolitho , the new chair Leamington History Group Chair, Stella Bolitho said: “The Leamington History Group have traditionally provided a successful Free Town History Walks programme since 2013.

"There is huge public interest on our Facebook Page and Website leamingtonhistory.co.uk with people increasingly happy to share their past photos and memories.

"We are developing new and creative themes for our walks, and working with other local societies, to explore Leamington’s local history further.”

The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo courtesy of the Leamington History Group.The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo courtesy of the Leamington History Group.
The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo courtesy of the Leamington History Group.

The walks are supported by Leamington Town Council.

They can be booked at the Visitor Centre at The Royal Pump Rooms or by visiting https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173641519/events , emailing [email protected] or calling 01926 456940.

Annual membership for the history group costs £10 and includes a series of local history talks, trips, and research opportunities for new books and films.

The group’s next film Multi-cultural Leamington will be released in July.

To join the group email [email protected]

