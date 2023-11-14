Learn to ride cycle trails at Newbold Comyn in Leamington closed temporarily amid safety concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwick District Council is temporarily closing the learn to ride trails area at Newbold Comyn.
The recent wet weather conditions have identified drainage issues in this area, so the council has made the decision to close these trails on
Advertisement
Advertisement
safety grounds, and to prevent further damage to the trails.
The main mountain bike trails at Newbold Comyn will remain open as usual.
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities, Leisure and Environment said: “It’s disappointing to have to close the learn to ride area so soon after opening, but safety is of the utmost importance.
"Officers will now be working to rectify this issue and we will provide further updates to the public as soon as they are available.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clear signage and cordon tape is in place around the learn to ride trail area, and the Council politely asks all visitors to pay attention to the closure to prevent any further issues.
Further updates will be posted on social media and the Council’s website at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/newboldcycletrails
Cyclists have been using the public trails for months since the main part of the installation works were finished in the summer.
But the trails were not officially opened by the council until the end of October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwick District Council says the next stage of the scheme will be to appoint a company to operate the cycle hub facilities in the old golf shop at the site and take over maintenance of the trails in the near future.