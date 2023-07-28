Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Learning and development centre near Leamington supports lifesaving air ambulance charity

By adding more donation banks, the charity hopes to make donating more accessible.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

A lifesaving charity is being supported by a learning and development centre near Leamington.

Read More
Senior Tibetan lama will be visiting Barford to share some ancient Buddhist teac...

Ashorne Hill has decided to host one of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance’s (WNAA’s) recycling banks on-site, which will enable clients and colleagues to drop off donations of clothing, accessories, and small electrical items.

The team at Ashorne Hill recently chose to support the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by hosting one of its textile recycling banks on-site, to help raise the vital funds needed for each mission the service undertakes. Photo suppliedThe team at Ashorne Hill recently chose to support the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by hosting one of its textile recycling banks on-site, to help raise the vital funds needed for each mission the service undertakes. Photo supplied
The team at Ashorne Hill recently chose to support the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by hosting one of its textile recycling banks on-site, to help raise the vital funds needed for each mission the service undertakes. Photo supplied
Most Popular

“We are so pleased we partner with the charity and host a clothing bank to not only support the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, but to also help the environment at the same time,” said partnerships manager at Ashorne Hill, Tracey Ashfield.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team at Ashorne Hill for hosting one of our clothing reuse banks on site, it is a great and easy way to work towards sustainability and divert textiles from landfill while helping our charity to raise the £1,700 needed for each mission,” said the air ambulance’s business support manager, Liz Kelly.

By adding more donation banks across its counties, the charity hopes to make donating more accessible so it can keep attending lifesaving missions, adding to the 50,000 missions already achieved over the last 20 years.

Ashorne Hill managing director, Jon West, added: “We are proud to be able to help the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, the charity is close to my heart as its critical care crews attended to my mother, nine years ago.

“We look forward to the continued partnership with the charity and hope to help keep the vital service operational through the donations received via the textile banks.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire Air AmbulanceLeamingtonWarwickshire