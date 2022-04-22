Less than 100 days to go until the Commonwealth Games come to Leamington and Warwick - here's how you can get involved

There is less than 100 days to go until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It will officially begin on July 28 and is expected to attract more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories who’ll take part in 19 different sports and eight Para sports.

Warwickshire will be hosting three events during the Games period with the Bowl and para-bowls taking place at Leamington’s Victoria Park and the cycling road race winding through the streets of Warwick.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the district council, we will be hosting this incredible sporting event.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain.

"This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take the opportunity to prepare for the Games now using the new resources that are available through the Get Set for the Games programme and via our upcoming roadshow events in Warwick and Leamington.”

To purchase tickets for the Commonwealth Games, go to: https://www.birmingham2022.com/tickets