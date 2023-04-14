Letters from Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret due to be auctioned off in Warwick

There will be more than 40 items in the collection from the Royal Family being auctioned off on the day.

Letters from the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret are due to be auctioned off in Warwick next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Griffin's Auctioneers and Valuers auction house in Warwick will have a collection of letters, cards and items sent by various members of the Royal Family to Sybil and Horace Smith, former riding instructors to the Queen.

A collection of letters, cards and other items sent by various members of the Royal Family to Sybil and Horace Smith, former riding instructors to the Queen is due to go up for auction. Photo by Griffin's Auctioneers

There are more than 40 items in the collection and one of them is a letter from Queen Elizabeth II, which was sent to the Smiths from Malta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collection is set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, April 18.

Items in the collection include:

- Christmas cards from the mid 1940s until early 1990s

Advertisement

Advertisement

A letter from the Queen while she was in Malta. Photo by Griffin's Auctioneers

- Two handwritten letters from Princess Elizabeth/ Queen Elizabeth II

- Handwritten letter from Princess Margaret

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Handwritten card and signed photo from Princess Alexandra,

- Invitation and OOS for marriage of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong Jones

A collection of Christmas cards to the Smiths from the late Queen and Prince Philip. Photo by Griffin's Auctioneers

- Invitation, Ceremonial and OOS for Thanksgiving ceremony of 25th wedding anniversary of the Queen and the Duke of Edingburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Telegrams of thanks from Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince Charles

Griffin’s Auctioneers estimates the Malta letter to sell for £600 to £1,000 – with a total estimate for whole collection being around £3,000 to £5,000.

The auction will take place at The Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street on April 18 and is due to start at 10am.