Light switch-on event in Leamington to mark the beginning of Diwali
The Diwali light switch-on event will take place on Sunday October 12 from 6pm to 8pm.
The event will feature a celebration of Indian heritage and culture, with an energetic Dhol Tasha performance and Bollywood songs and dance.
The lights will be switched on by the Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, and other community representatives at 7pm.
Councillor Naveen Tangri said: “Last year’s event was such a great success, with hundreds coming together to show that Warwick District is united in its acceptance and celebration of other cultures.
"I look forward to welcoming everyone to the event for a diverse celebration of Indian heritage and culture.”
Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, and is observed all over the world by the Indian diaspora.