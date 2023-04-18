Register
Lillington Bowls Club holds gala day to raise money for Guide Dogs charity

The event included a match between a chairman’s and president’s team and a presentation about the charity’s work.

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Lillington Bowls Club opened its outdoor season with a gala match to raise money for a good cause on Sunday (April 16).

President Mike Thomas’ team played a chairman’s team over 6 rinks resulting in a narrow win for the former.

The gala was followed by a presentation from Derek and Anita from Guide Dogs for the Blind – mike’s chosen charity for the year.

Action from the match at Lillington Bowls Club on Sunday. Picture supplied.Action from the match at Lillington Bowls Club on Sunday. Picture supplied.
Derek and Anita explained the role of volunteers in breeding and training programmes and the many ways in which the charity is able to help blind and partially sighted people.

However the star of the show was Derek’s guide dog Zelda.

The event raised over £250 towards naming a guide dog puppy.

The star of the show was Guide Dog Zelda. Picture supplied.The star of the show was Guide Dog Zelda. Picture supplied.
Founded in 1930, Lillington Bowling Club in Lime Avenue, has had a long and distinguished history.

For more information visit https://www.lillingtonbc.co.uk/