Line-up announced for American country music festival heading to Warwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which is called ‘Summer in Nashville’, is due to take place in St Nicholas Park on September 15.
Some of the music line up has now been announced including tribute acts as well as new and discovered acts and features:
- Telander
- Luke Combs Experience (tribute)
- Morgan Wallen UK (tribute)
- Shaniah Twain Uk (tribute)
- Anaya and Churchdown
- Hicktown Breakout
- Lincoln Skins
- One Night in Nashville
- Outpost Drive
- The County Affair
- The Folly Brothers
Marketing manager Lee Fudge said: “We saw huge demand for pre-sale and general sale tickets, we expect remaining tickets to sell out quickly following this huge announcement.
"Summer in Nashville will bring the best live performances from tribute acts to country music’s greatest legends, including special guest, Telander.”
Festival goers can also enjoy American barbecue and street food as well as entertainment such as line dancing, rodeo bull rides, country fancy dress, axe throwing, and more.
For more information and to buy tickets go to: https://www.summerinnashville.com/