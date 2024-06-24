Line-up announced for American country music festival heading to Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:33 BST
The line-up for an American country music festival heading to Warwick has been announced.

The event, which is called ‘Summer in Nashville’, is due to take place in St Nicholas Park on September 15.

Some of the music line up has now been announced including tribute acts as well as new and discovered acts and features:

The music line-up for the Summer in Nashville event in Warwick has been announced. Photo suppliedThe music line-up for the Summer in Nashville event in Warwick has been announced. Photo supplied
  • Telander
  • Luke Combs Experience (tribute)
  • Morgan Wallen UK (tribute)
  • Shaniah Twain Uk (tribute)
  • Anaya and Churchdown
  • Hicktown Breakout
  • Lincoln Skins
  • One Night in Nashville
  • Outpost Drive
  • The County Affair
  • The Folly Brothers

Marketing manager Lee Fudge said: “We saw huge demand for pre-sale and general sale tickets, we expect remaining tickets to sell out quickly following this huge announcement.

"Summer in Nashville will bring the best live performances from tribute acts to country music’s greatest legends, including special guest, Telander.”

Festival goers can also enjoy American barbecue and street food as well as entertainment such as line dancing, rodeo bull rides, country fancy dress, axe throwing, and more.

For more information and to buy tickets go to: https://www.summerinnashville.com/

