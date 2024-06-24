Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The community in Warwick gathered last week to mark the 65th anniversary of a nursery school in the town.

Warwick Nursery School, which is in Coventry Road, provides care and education for children aged from two to four years old.

The nursery school opened on January 8 1959 to rehouse the emergency Emscote Nursery – which had been built in 1941 as a temporary war time provision – after parents campaigned to the Education Authorities to build a new permanent nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner with Warwick Nursery School headteacher Cathy Bignold. Photo by Warwick Nursery School

It has been providing nursery education on the site in Coventry Road, at the entrance to Priory Park, ever since.

On June 19, the nursery school held a celebration event which was attended by the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner, incumbent MP Matt Western, local councillors, staff from the Local Education Authority as well as past and present families and staff.

Parents and children were able to explore the site, including the forest school area, guinea pigs and mud kitchen.

There event included refreshments and a cake and the mayor presented the nursery with a commemoration certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration cake. Photo by Warwick Nursery School

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, said: “Warwick Nursery School is 65.

"You can understand why so many people and children were there to help celebrate the 65th year of opening.

"It has so much to offer working with various pre-school aged children and also some support work for parents too.

“A lovely place for early fun and learning with wonderful outdoor areas too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Bignold, headteacher of Warwick Nursery School with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo by Warwick Nursery School.

"Had a lovely time meeting the excellent staff and volunteers as well as the parents and children who clearly love the place.

“My best wishes for it to be running for many more years to come.”

A spokesperson from Warwick Nursery School added: “It was so lovely to share with you all this special occasion.

"We had staff new and old come together to share stories, and parents who actually came to us themselves as children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really was special and we loved the children being able to show all there siblings what they get up to in nursery.

"Thank you all for helping us celebrate 65 years of early education in our community.”