Warwick church flower team hosting event featuring tea, scones and a demonstration
The event on July 20 has been organised by the St Mary's flower team at St Mary’s Church who arrange the flowers inside the church each week as a way to welcome visitors and residents.
Taking place from 2pm to 5pm, there will be tea, scones and strawberries serves from 2.30pm with a pianist providing music.
Then at 3pm there will be a flower demonstration by Andrew Lloyd who is a demonstrator from the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS).
Afterwards attendees are then welcome to explore the church.
A spokesperson from St Mary’s flower team said: “It will be a lovely summer afternoon's entertainment. We are fundraising for the church and to have flowers in church each week.”
Tickets cost £35 and can be bought from the church shop or on Eventbright at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/flower-demonstration-by-andrew-lloyd-nafas-demonstrator-with-tea-scones-tickets-853681232547