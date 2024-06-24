Warwick church flower team hosting event featuring tea, scones and a demonstration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A church flower team in Warwick is hosting an event next month featuring tea, scones and a floral demonstration.

The event on July 20 has been organised by the St Mary's flower team at St Mary’s Church who arrange the flowers inside the church each week as a way to welcome visitors and residents.

Taking place from 2pm to 5pm, there will be tea, scones and strawberries serves from 2.30pm with a pianist providing music.

Val King, one of the members of the St Mary's flower team. Photo supplied

Then at 3pm there will be a flower demonstration by Andrew Lloyd who is a demonstrator from the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS).

Afterwards attendees are then welcome to explore the church.

A spokesperson from St Mary’s flower team said: “It will be a lovely summer afternoon's entertainment. We are fundraising for the church and to have flowers in church each week.”