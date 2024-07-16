Literacy charity helping people in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth gets funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adult literacy charity that helps people in and around the Warwick district has been given a funding boost.

Read Easy Mid Warwickshire, which provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults, has received more than £3,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity said that around 10,000 adults in the area covered by Read Easy Mid Warwickshire struggle to read.

Team leader, Vicky Fletcher, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been given this funding by the National Lottery Community Fund.

"We have only been operating for just over a year and this money will allow us to grow more quickly and to help more people.

“There are many reasons why adults may be unable to read.

"They might have had undiagnosed dyslexia or they might not have received the support which they needed when they were younger.

"It is never too late to learn to read though. I would encourage anyone who knows someone who struggles to read to get in touch with us.

"We can help them to transform their lives.”

Surinder, who learnt to read with Read Easy Mid Warwickshire, said: “I couldn't read in school and was just left to myself so I couldn't do anything. I did okay practically but if I could have been able to read I could have had a better job.

"I saw a poster in a library last year for Read Easy and thought I'd try it. I have enjoyed it very much. It’s been really good and now I am feeling great, volunteering more and starting a writing course.”

For more information call: 07939 289221 or email: [email protected]