Litter picks restart at Kenilworth's Abbey Fields
The clean-up events are organised by the Friends of Abbey Fields group and are held on the first Saturday of every month from April to October.
The first litter pick of the year took place on last weekend on April 5 and the next one is due to take place on May 3.
A spokesperson from the Friends of Abbey Fields said: “We hold a litter pick on the first Saturday of the month and we enjoy a free coffee and chat afterwards. Everyone is welcome.
“We also hold working parties, where we plant wildflowers, cut back growth and generally keep the Fields tidy. These events are advertised on our website and Facebook page.
“Our group also works in partnership with Warwick District Council to maintain the unique natural ambience of Abbey Fields.”
To keep up to date on upcoming events with the Friends group go to: https://www.friendsofabbeyfields.org.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOAF