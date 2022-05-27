Living sculpture in Warwick unveiled to honour and remember those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic

A living wisteria sculpture has been officially unveiled in Warwick to honour and remember members of the community who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The sculpture which was designed by Jon Holmes from Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team, was revealed at a simple ceremony in St Nicholas Park conducted by the Vice-Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Sidney Syson and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

Pictured at the ceremony Cllr Sidney Syson (Vice-Chairman WDC), Jon Holmes (WDC) and Cllr Richard Edgington (Mayor of Warwick). Photo supplied

Cllr Syson said: “This beautiful memorial has been inspired by the spirit and resilience of our local community.

"Over time the wisteria will take over the metal sculpture with wonderful, twisted stems and displays of flowers which will get more vibrant as the plant matures.

"We very much hope that this peaceful sanctuary will become a place where the people of Warwick can come for reflection and remembrance.”

Cllr Edgington added: “I am honoured to be here today to commemorate the efforts and hard work of all those in our community who worked throughout this incredibly difficult period.

"It’s important to have a place for reflection where we can take the opportunity to remember all those who have been affected by the pandemic.”

The four wisteria sculptures installed in Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick and Leamington this week are one of a number of community projects being facilitated by Warwick District Council as part of their ‘Trees for our Future’ campaign.