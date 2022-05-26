Whitnash sculpture is unveiled to remember members of the community who lost their lives during the pandemic

Pictured at the ceremony from left to right; Jon Holmes (WDC), Barry Franklin (Deputy Mayor of Whitnash), Mini Mangat, Adrian Barton and Susan Rasmussen (WDC Chair consort). Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

A living wisteria sculpture has been officially unveiled in Whitnash to honour and remember members of the community who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sculpture which was designed by Jon Holmes from Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team, was revealed to members of the public during a ceremony at the Civic Centre and Library conducted by the chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Mini Mangat and the Mayor of Whitnash Cllr Adrian Barton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Mangat said: “This beautiful memorial has been inspired by the spirit and resilience of our local communities. Over time the wisteria will take over the metal sculpture with wonderful, twisted stems and displays of flowers which will get more vibrant as the plant matures.

"We very much hope that this peaceful sanctuary will become a place where the people of Whitnash can come for reflection and remembrance.”

Councillor Barton added:

“Out of the eighteen months I have had the privilege to represent my hometown as Mayor, twelve months of this was during Covid and being in and out of lockdown.

"The past two years have been challenging and difficult for everyone, some more than others, and as we reveal this memorial today my thoughts and prayers are with you all.”